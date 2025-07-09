'Drought Status' declared in nearly a third of all Irish counties

UISCE Éireann has issued a statement urging people in the Republic of Ireland to conserve water, as drought conditions spread across the country.

The call comes as the water network faces mounting pressure, with many counties now officially in ‘drought status.’

The counties affected are Donegal, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Meath, Tipperary, Waterford, Clare, Wexford, and Westmeath.

“While the warmer weather is certainly a welcome change, it does place additional demands on our water supplies,” said Margaret Attridge, Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, in a public statement.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we would appeal to customers to take the opportunity to really consider their water usage and reflect on the daily and easy actions they can take to play their part in ensuring our water resources are used wisely.”

Conservation orders have already been in place since May in Milford, Mullingar, and Kells-Oldcastle, and further restrictions may follow if demand continues to surge.

The utility also pointed to historic underinvestment in water infrastructure, which has left the system vulnerable despite Ireland’s usually high annual rainfall.

“Much of this water is lost due to old water infrastructure that has suffered from historic underinvestment,” a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said, highlighting the need for long-term improvements.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland is faring better, with NI Water confirming its reservoirs are in a “healthy position” at a capacity of nearly 80%.

However, the utility is still urging caution, particularly ahead of the expected bank holiday heatwave.

“Sustained high temperatures can create a huge demand surge from lots of properties trying to use vast quantities of water at the same time,” a spokesperson said on their website.

“Our treatment works simply cannot supply that level of demand.”

NI Water has asked households and businesses to cut back on filling pools or using power hoses and to check for leaks before closing up for the weekend.

The concern is less about supply levels and more about the capacity of the treatment and distribution system to handle sudden spikes in usage.

Although the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are experiencing the same weather conditions, they face separate issues due to differences in infrastructure and current reservoir levels.

"Simple steps can have a big impact in helping to maintain water reserves," said Attridge. “Every individual action counts and all adds up to making a positive contribution to benefit everyone.”