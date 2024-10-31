Drugs, cash and illegal fireworks seized at house in Derry

DRUGS, cash and illegal fireworks have been seized following a search on a property in Co. Derry.

PSNI officers searched the house in Ballygroll Road yesterday (October 30).

They found suspected class A,B and C drugs worth £34k as well as a large sum of cash and a stash of illegal fireworks.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

“A search was conducted by members of the District Support Team assisted by local Neighbourhood officers, detectives from Crime Branch and a Dog Unit on Wednesday afternoon and quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered.

"The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000,” the PSNI’s Inspector Pearce said.

“A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and possessing criminal property,” he added.

“The man is currently in police custody.”

Inspector Pearce continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”