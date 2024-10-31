Drugs, cash and illegal fireworks seized at house in Derry
News

Drugs, cash and illegal fireworks seized at house in Derry

DRUGS, cash and illegal fireworks have been seized following a search on a property in Co. Derry.

PSNI officers searched the house in Ballygroll Road yesterday (October 30).

They found suspected class A,B and C drugs worth £34k as well as a large sum of cash and a stash of illegal fireworks.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

“A search was conducted by members of the District Support Team assisted by local Neighbourhood officers, detectives from Crime Branch and a Dog Unit on Wednesday afternoon and quantities of suspected cocaine, cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin along with a sum of cash and illegal fireworks were recovered.

"The total street value for the seized drugs is approximately £34,000,” the PSNI’s Inspector Pearce said.

The drugs, cash and fireworks seized in Derry

“A man aged 31 was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs  and possessing criminal property,” he added.

“The man is currently in police custody.”

Inspector Pearce continued: “We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to contact police on non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

See More: Derry

Related

Increased police presence after sexual attack on teenager
News 1 day ago

Increased police presence after sexual attack on teenager

By: Fiona Audley

Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted in 'terrifying ordeal’
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after woman sexually assaulted in 'terrifying ordeal’

By: Fiona Audley

Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase
News 1 week ago

Officers injured after patrol car rammed in cross-border police chase

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack
News 1 day ago

Appeal for information after man has ear bitten off in pub attack

By: Fiona Audley

Convicted sex offender jailed for planning to meet and abuse child
News 1 day ago

Convicted sex offender jailed for planning to meet and abuse child

By: Fiona Audley

Funeral details confirmed for pensioner who died following Co. Tyrone collision
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed for pensioner who died following Co. Tyrone collision

By: Fiona Audley

NI Justice minister calls for 'catfish' victims to come forward following conviction of prolific offender
News 1 day ago

NI Justice minister calls for 'catfish' victims to come forward following conviction of prolific offender

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal for information over man missing for nearly a week
News 1 day ago

Police appeal for information over man missing for nearly a week

By: Fiona Audley