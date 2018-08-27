This video of Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan surprising a brave 10-year-old fan will make your day
This video of Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan surprising a brave 10-year-old fan will make your day

DUBLIN footballer Bernard Brogan made 10-year-old Molly McNally's day when he turned up at her home and surprised her.

Molly has battled illness from a young age, having been diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer in October 2013.

She underwent 27 months on treatment at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

An avid Dublin GAA fan, going to matches at Croke Park with her parents helped her through a difficult period in her young life.

As of today, she has been in remission for three years and is doing well.

Not only did Bernard give her a big hug, he sought Molly's help in leading a kickabout at her local club.

Speaking about his brave number one fan, Brogan said: “The last time I met Molly she was quite sick and so her energy was low. It was great to be able to come back and celebrate her birthday and see her doing so well.We’re pals for life and I know she’ll be our biggest supporter when we go out and play against Tyrone this weekend."

