Irishman alleged to have unlawfully entered Australia escaped detention with rope made from bedsheets
Stock photo: The Irishman allegedly escaped detention after tying bedsheets together and scaling down the side of a building (Images: HildaWeges / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus; Australian Federal Police)

AN IRISHMAN, who Australian authorities allege entered the country unlawfully, escaped detention by using a rope made out of bedsheets.

At Brisbane Arrest Court on Saturday, it was alleged that the 26-year-old entered Australia in March this year using a false passport and was detained after refusing biometric checks.

He then allegedly escaped detention after tying bedsheets together and scaling down the side of a building.

An arrest warrant from the Australian Federal Police was issued in April before the man was apprehended by New South Wales officers in the Sydney suburb of Box Hill on Thursday.

He appeared before Parramatta Magistrates' Court on Friday and a successful application was made to extradite the man back to Queensland that same day.

At Brisbane Arrest Court yesterday, the man was charged with one count of using false documents and false or misleading information as well as one count of escaping from detention.

The maximum penalty for the false documents offence is 10 years' imprisonment.

No application for bail was made and the case will return to court on August 15.

