Dublin lieutenant named new boss of Ireland’s defence forces

LIEUTENANT General Seaìn Clancy is the newly-appointed Defence Forces Chief of Staff.

The Defence Forces encompass the Army, Air Corps, Naval Service and Reserve Defence Forces — in all, over 11,000 personnel.

Lieutenant General Clancy, a qualified pilot with over 5,000 flight hours to his credit, has spent a considerable period of his career as a search and rescue pilot.

He also served for a year with the European Union Force in Bosnia as the military advisor to the Force Commander.

Lieutenant General Clancy was appointed the new military supremo at the end of September.

He lives in Dublin.