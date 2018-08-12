Dublin priest steps aside as historical allegations investigated by Church and gardaí

A PARISH priest in Dublin has stepped aside while historical allegations relating to the safeguarding of children are investigated.

The Archdiocese of Dublin confirmed the priest had made the decision voluntarily after concerns were brought to the diocese and reported to gardaí.

It stressed that the priest had stepped aside to assist the investigation and was not an indicator of ‘truth or falsehood’.

“In line with Church Policy on Safeguarding Children a parish priest of Dublin has voluntarily stood aside from his position because of concerns brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí,” said the statement.

“The information received relates to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish.

“Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated. It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant Church and State authorities to take place.

“Anyone who, at any time, may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children should contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the Diocese. 01 8360314.”