Dublin priest steps aside as historical allegations investigated by Church and gardaí
News

Dublin priest steps aside as historical allegations investigated by Church and gardaí

A PARISH priest in Dublin has stepped aside while historical allegations relating to the safeguarding of children are investigated.

The Archdiocese of Dublin confirmed the priest had made the decision voluntarily after concerns were brought to the diocese and reported to gardaí.

It stressed that the priest had stepped aside to assist the investigation and was not an indicator of ‘truth or falsehood’.

“In line with Church Policy on Safeguarding Children a parish priest of Dublin has voluntarily stood aside from his position because of concerns brought to the diocese and reported to the gardaí,” said the statement.

Advertisement

“The information received relates to several decades ago and is not connected to the parish.

“Standing aside does not imply the truth or falsehood of what is being investigated. It allows an appropriate investigation by relevant Church and State authorities to take place.

“Anyone who, at any time, may have concerns or information regarding the safety of children should contact the Child Safeguarding and Protection Service of the Diocese. 01 8360314.”

See More: Archdiocese Of Dublin, Dublin

Related

French rider Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle meeting
News 5 hours ago

French rider Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle meeting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three stabbed following pub brawl
News 20 hours ago

Three stabbed following pub brawl

By: Rebecca Keane

Police appeal for information after theft of vintage tractors
News 21 hours ago

Police appeal for information after theft of vintage tractors

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day
Life & Style 18 hours ago

Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day

By: Rebecca Keane

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit
News 23 hours ago

Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit

By: Rebecca Keane

Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices
News 1 day ago

Two appear in court following seizure of ATM skimming devices

By: Rebecca Keane

Sarah Jessica Parker pays poetic farewell to Ireland after flying visit
Entertainment 1 day ago

Sarah Jessica Parker pays poetic farewell to Ireland after flying visit

By: Rebecca Keane

One dead after drowning in Kerry
News 1 day ago

One dead after drowning in Kerry

By: Rebecca Keane