Dublin restaurant is launching an espresso martini brunch

A VENUE in Dublin is having a month-long espresso martini celebration and will be offering an espresso martini brunch throughout all of June.

Roberta’s on Essex St. East is teaming up with Ketel One vodka to celebrate the iconic cocktail.

You’ll be able to enjoy boozy brunches, espresso martini tasting and be given the chance to ‘build your own’ cocktail as part of the new launch.

They’ve created a brand-new menu entirely inspired by the coffee-vodka-kahlua blend.

The cocktail that famously ‘wakes you up and f**** you up’ has a new home.

“We have created a whole new menu that will be on offer all month long, stacked with six variations of Espresso Martinis, plus a Build Your Own Espresso Martini Experience,” Roberta’s said on their website.

“Alongside this there will be Boozy Espresso Martini Brunches, complimentary tastings and masterclasses, all in partnership with Ketel One Vodka.”

The brunch option will cost just €25 and includes the ‘build your own’ option for dessert.

In terms of personalisation, you’ll get to choose from a selection of premium spirits including Ketel One Oranje Vodka, Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, Bulleit Bourbon, Zacapa 23 Rum and Ciroc Vanilla Vodka.

(In this writer’s humble opinion, substitute kahlua for a shot of Zacapa, make it a double shot of coffee, add plenty of sugar syrup, and thank me later)

The masterclasses take place in a beautiful private room with a long marble table, and allow you to become the sophisticated cocktail connoisseur every party needs.

Need we say anymore?

Brunches are available every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 2.30pm.

Book now at [email protected] - before everyone in this office does.

For my info - visit their website