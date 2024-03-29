DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson charged with rape and other sexual offences

IN ANNOUNCEMENT that has caused shock throughout Irish and British political circles, it has been confirmed that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP has been charged with rape and other historical sexual offences.

A 57-year-old woman has also been charged — with aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

The pair, who are now on bail, will appear at Newry Magistrate’s Court on April 23.

They were both arrested on Thursday morning by PSNI detectives and were questioned at Antrim PSNI station before being charged on Thursday night.

A PSNI statement said detectives had arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for "non-recent sexual offences".

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (61), MP for Lagan Valley, has said that he will be strenuously contesting the charges.

In a statement the DUP said: "The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect.

"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process.

"The Party Officers have this morning unanimously appointed Mr Gavin Robinson MP as the interim party leader."

Donaldson’s letter to the DUP states he will be strenuously contesting the charges.

In the wake of the DUP leader's shock arrest, Gavin Robinson MP has taken over as interim leader. he said: "It has caused a tremendous shock, not just for myself personally, or my colleagues within the DUP, but for the community right across Northern Ireland," he said.

"We are a party and individuals that believe in justice, we have faith in our criminal justice system and so in the coming days and months, we think it is important that none of us say anything or act in any way that would seek to prejudice what is now an ongoing criminal investigation."

The first hint that something was amiss was when all of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s social media accounts disappeared, presumably deleted. This became apparent in the early hours of Thursday morning. The accounts remain down.

Donaldson has also been suspended from the Orange Order, in accordance with their rules, until the outcome of the forthcoming trial is known.