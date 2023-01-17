€50k raised after lightning strike devastates Irish family's home
Pic: Friends of Fenton Toms

CLOSE to €50,000 has been raised for an Irish family whose home was devastated after being hit by lightning.

Earlier this month the Fenton-Toms family lost their Co. Kerry home following a lightning strike.

The family were lucky to escape from the blaze, which began around 2.15am on Sunday, January 8, and caused significant damage to the property located between Killorglin and Caragh Lake in Muingaphuca.

A fundraising campaign launched by friends of the family has since raised more than €49,000 to help “get them back on their feet”.

“Last Sunday morning 8th of January, Joe Toms, Marie, Ciara, Niamh, Niall, Aoife Fenton-Toms of Muingaphuca, Caragh lake, lost their family home to a lightning strike,” they explained on their fundraising page.

“While we, their friends are very grateful that there was no loss of life, they have lost all their possessions,” they added.

“We the friends of the Toms Fenton-Toms, would like to raise some funds, to try and get them back on their feet.

“Costs have already started to come in, it is so very overwhelming for them and their children,” they added.

“Any donation big or small is so welcome at this extremely challenging and highly emotional time.

“Everything needs to be replaced, like clothes, underwear, medications, and so much more, which isn't covered by insurance.

“They have to start from scratch. As a community we ask you to give what you can please to help at this awful time.”

Within a week of the fundraising campaign being launched it had reached more than €49,000.

You can donate to the fund here.

See More: Fundraiser, Kerry, Kilorglin, Lightning

