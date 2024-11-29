London Irish Centre launches Giving Tuesday

The London Irish Centre has launched a fundraising appeal to tackle isolation and poverty in the Irish community. The appeal will be launched on this Giving Tuesday, a recognised day of global giving where people are encouraged to support a good cause in the aftermath of Black Friday.

As well as being a hub for the celebration of Irish culture, thousands of people visit the London Irish Centre in North London every year for essential support and community services. This includes accredited advice, legal representation, befriending, and community café lunch clubs amongst other services. Providing opportunities for community connection is a fundamental aspect of the Centre’s mission, and in the last year, the charity has run more than 600 community events and activities to foster connection and positive wellbeing.

Founded in September 1955 to support newly arrived immigrants in post-war London, the London Irish Centre celebrates its 70th anniversary next year and is appealing for regular donations this Giving Tuesday to help them sustain their services and get people access to the support they need all year round.

For the last two years, the London Irish Centre has opened on Christmas Day and will, this year, host its biggest Christmas dinner yet, for 50 isolated people in the community who may otherwise have spent the day alone. Last year’s Christmas opening was regarded by some as their “best Christmas yet” and was attended by new and existing visitors alike.

One visitor was Kentish Town-based Irish man George, who had not been to the Centre before but saw a post on social media and has since continued to attend the café regularly to connect with other Irish people. Another was Con, who came to the Centre in need of support and has become a regular at our lunch clubs and has used a variety of our welfare services. Hear Con & George’s story here.

As well as community support, the London Irish Centre works with people facing financial challenges to distribute crisis grants and emergency food vouchers, help with repatriation to Ireland, and offer legal representation to appeal adverse benefit decisions. Through this work, the London Irish Centre has gained more than £2 million pounds in entitled income for clients in the past year alone. Additional areas of work includes providing emotional support, outreach, and social programmes for nearly 200-UK based survivors of institutional abuse in Ireland, as well as guidance around the payment scheme for former residents of Mother and Baby Institutions and County Homes.

To support their work all year round, the London Irish Centre is appealing for donations this Christmas. The charity relies on the public to keep its services running, so monthly donations provide greater income security, and thus greater outcomes for more people in the Irish community who may be struggling.

To find out more about the London Irish Centre’s services and make a donation, visit the website

www.londonirishcentre.org