Fundraiser for Irish nurse who died suddenly on holiday in Australia passes €128k

A FUNDRAISER launched to support the family of an Irish nurse who died suddenly while on holiday in Australia has reaced more than €128k.

Louth native Marie Claire Rogers died in Sydney on Monday, April 28, “after a short illness", her family has confirmed.

The 24-year-old, of Clonmor in Togher, was visiting her sister when she became unwell. She died days later in hospital.

A fundraising page which was set up to help with the costs of bringing her body home to Ireland has already raised more than than €128k.

“As many of you know, our beloved Marie Claire Rogers tragically passed away unexpectedly while on holiday in Australia,” the page states.

“This gofundme page has been created for those who would like to support with travel costs for her family and boyfriend as they accompany Marie Claire on her final journey home to Ireland, and help them navigate the many unexpected challenges that come with such an overwhelming loss.”

They added: “On behalf of the family, they would like to sincerely thank everyone for the incredible love and support they have received.”

Tributes have flooded in for Ms Rogers, who was popular figure among the ladies GFA scene in Louth.

She played Gaelic football with her local Naomh Fionnbarra club, who posted a heartfelt tribute stating: “Our club and community are beyond shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of our cherished club member and friend, Marie Claire Rogers in Sydney, Australia.

“As her many friends, teammates, and colleagues come to terms with the devastating news, we offer our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the extended Rogers and Osborne families both at home and abroad.”

Local club Dreadnots GFC, have also paid their respects to the young sportswoman.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Andrew, Mary, Frances, Grace, Heather, the Roger’s and Osborne families and to all at Naomh Fionnbarra on the sudden passing of Marie Claire," they said in a statement.

"Marie Claire was a fantastic footballer who we were fortunate enough to have shared a field with as our underage teams amalgamated with Naomh Fionnbarra over the years," they added.

"Not only a talented footballer Mariec caire was an amazing girl who will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her."

Colleague Eugene Meehan remembered Ms Rogers as a "compassionate and caring" nurse.

"Marie Claire was a much respected and valued member of our nursing team," he said.

"She was a warm, caring, compassionate nurse with a vibrant personalty and was extremely well liked by all who worked with her."

Ms Rogers leaves behind her mother Mary, father Andrew, sisters Frances, Grace and Heather and her boyfriend Paraic.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.