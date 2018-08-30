Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie

SINGER Ed Sheeran has revealed he is to play himself in a new movie directed by Danny Boyle.

His Game of Thrones cameo may not have gone down too well, but Galway Girl singer Sheeran hasn’t been deterred from furthering his career on screen.

However with second-generation Irishman Boyle behind the camera and Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually) on scriptwriting duties, the movie has the makings of a hit.

Sheeran, who like Boyle is also of Irish stock, told Associated Press the film sees him take a struggling songwriter on tour before becoming eclipsed by his protégé.

“It’s a very, very original story,” Sheeran told AP. “When I tell people the plot of it they go, ‘that sounds like a great film.’”

According to NME, Sheeran will star alongside Himesh Patel, who plays a singer-songwriter who wakes up one day as the only person in the world with any memory of The Beatles.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is due for release in September 2019, will be Sheeran’s first major big-screen role.

As well as Game of Thrones, Sheeran also had a recurring role as Sir Cormac in US TV series The Bastard Executioner and had a cameo in Home and Away.

He has also made cameo appearances in New Zealand soap Shortland Street and US sitcom Undateable.

Boyle meanwhile hit the headlines last week when it was revealed he would no longer direct the 25th instalment of James Bond.