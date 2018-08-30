Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie
News

Ed Sheeran to play… Ed Sheeran in new Danny Boyle movie

Ed Sheeran and Danny Boyle (Images: Getty)

SINGER Ed Sheeran has revealed he is to play himself in a new movie directed by Danny Boyle.

His Game of Thrones cameo may not have gone down too well, but Galway Girl singer Sheeran hasn’t been deterred from furthering his career on screen.

However with second-generation Irishman Boyle behind the camera and Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually) on scriptwriting duties, the movie has the makings of a hit.

Sheeran, who like Boyle is also of Irish stock, told Associated Press the film sees him take a struggling songwriter on tour before becoming eclipsed by his protégé.

“It’s a very, very original story,” Sheeran told AP. “When I tell people the plot of it they go, ‘that sounds like a great film.’”

Advertisement

According to NME, Sheeran will star alongside Himesh Patel, who plays a singer-songwriter who wakes up one day as the only person in the world with any memory of The Beatles.

The as-yet-untitled film, which is due for release in September 2019, will be Sheeran’s first major big-screen role.

As well as Game of Thrones, Sheeran also had a recurring role as Sir Cormac in US TV series The Bastard Executioner and had a cameo in Home and Away.

He has also made cameo appearances in New Zealand soap Shortland Street and US sitcom Undateable.

Boyle meanwhile hit the headlines last week when it was revealed he would no longer direct the 25th instalment of James Bond.

See More: Danny Boyle, Ed Sheeran

Related

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25
News 1 week ago

‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish lead Catholic power list in Britain
News 3 years ago

Irish lead Catholic power list in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Unmarried mother from Co. Antrim wins landmark case to claim Widow's Pension Allowance
News 3 hours ago

Unmarried mother from Co. Antrim wins landmark case to claim Widow's Pension Allowance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Gardaí appeal for help to find Irish teenager missing for two weeks
News 2 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help to find Irish teenager missing for two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

NUJ slams ‘sectarian and misogynistic abuse’ of journalist of Irish Catholic heritage
News 2 hours ago

NUJ slams ‘sectarian and misogynistic abuse’ of journalist of Irish Catholic heritage

By: Gerard Donaghy

A Mrs Doubtfire musical is on the way
News 6 hours ago

A Mrs Doubtfire musical is on the way

By: Jack Beresford

Google Maps users spot something terrifying lurking in cemetery on Street View
News 8 hours ago

Google Maps users spot something terrifying lurking in cemetery on Street View

By: Jack Beresford

Tragedy as prisoner, 22, found dead at jail in Northern Ireland
News 9 hours ago

Tragedy as prisoner, 22, found dead at jail in Northern Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan