‘Creative differences’ see director Danny Boyle depart James Bond 25

DANNY BOYLE will no longer direct the 25th instalment of the James Bond franchise, it has been announced.

An announcement on the official James Bond Twitter account said the second-generation Irishman had departed the project due to ‘creative differences’.

The announcement, which said the decision to leave was Boyle's, was attributed to star Daniel Craig and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” read the short statement.

When Boyle was revealed as the film’s director in May, the producers hailed him as 'exceptionally talented'.

Boyle, whose parents hail from Galway, won the Best Director Oscar in 2008 for Slumdog Millionaire.

His other films include Trainspotting, 127 Hours and The Beach.

Boyle also served as creative director for the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games, which featured a segment starring Craig in the role of Bond.

Bond 25 is due to begin production this winter ahead of a planned October 2019 release.