Elderly men who died after suspected attack by fellow hospital patient in Cork is named
Matthew Healy, 89, died after a suspected attack by a fellow patient

AN ELDERLY man who died after a suspected attack by a fellow male patient at a Cork hospital has been named.

The deceased man was 89-year-old Matthew Healy from Berrings in north Cork.

Gardaí were called to Mercy University Hospital at around 5.30am on Sunday and a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork, where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

RTÉ News reports that Mr Healy died in a 'violent assault' and received 'severe injuries' in the incident.

It adds that a male nurse was also injured when he tried to intervene.

According to the Irish Examiner, retired farmer Mr Healy lost his wife Delia just a few weeks ago and was also predeceased by one of his four children in an accident four decades ago.

Gardaí have revealed they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene was preserved for a forensic and technical examination, while the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí have appointed a Liaison Officer to the family.

