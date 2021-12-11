Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

CHIEF executive of Tesla Elon Musk has said he is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer.

Musk is known for his flamboyant social media posts and podcast interviews, so the bold claim should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt.

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," the billionaire said in a mysterious tweet.

The relative calm on the stock market since the tweet was sent indicates the remark was made tongue-in-cheek. The entrepreneur also said in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years" yet.

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense," Musk added.

Musk’s jobs include his roles as the founder and CEO of the rocket company SpaceX, brain-computer interface start-up Neuralink and the tunnel building firm The Boring Company.

In addition to being rich on paper, Musk’s personal fortune has skyrocketed since he sold off nearly $12 billion worth of Tesla shares – 10% of his stake – in the past month.

He has sold a total of 11.03 million shares and has acquired 12.87 million shares since November 8, according to RTE.

In a characteristically brash move on social media, the world’s richest man confirmed on November 6 that he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed, and keeping to his word, or tweet, he did so.