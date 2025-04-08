Environment Minister slams ‘rural arson’ causing devastating wildfires

RURAL arsonists behind some of the ongoing wildfires in Northern Ireland have been branded “abhorrent” by the region’s Environment Minister.

The usually picturesque Mourne Mountains in Co. Down have been ablaze over the weekend after a series of fires erupted throughout the tourist spot and further afield in the North.

In that time almost 150 separate fires were reported in the Mourne Mountain range, prompting the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) to declare a ‘major incident’.

Last night scores of firefighters were out tackling further blazes across the North, with the service urging members of the public to stay vigilant and adhere to the rules of the amber warning now in place in respect of wildfires.

Northern Ireland’s Environment Minister Andrew Muir has described the wildfires, which his department states are "almost always started deliberately”, as “abhorrent”.

The PSNI is currently investigating a number of the fires in the Mournes which they believe were started deliberately.

On Sunday, April 6 a man was arrested in connection with a large gorse fire on Sandbank Row in Hilltown which saw nearby homes evacuated while more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.

“Firstly I want to thank the tireless work of the first responders in trying to get these fires under control” Minister Muir said in a statement.

“It is an extremely difficult and unpredictable issue to manage, and I am very grateful to the firefighters who are in attendance.

“The scale of the destruction has been greatly reduced by the preparedness of all agencies involved.”

He added: “I am extremely disappointed to learn that fires continue to be deliberately lit in the Mournes.

“We need to call it what it is - it’s rural arson and it puts lives at risk.

“It also has a devastating impact on wildlife, flora and fauna, risks livestock, impacts on residents and businesses and causes untold damage.”

The Minister has called on the public to speak up if they have information regarding the fires.

“Anyone with information that can bring those responsible for lighting these malicious fires to justice, should bring it immediately to the PSNI or crime stoppers,” he said.

“I am also urging landowners to refrain from any prescribed burning in the remaining open season window in order to give our firefighters the best chance to respond to ongoing incidents.

“There is still an ongoing risk of wildfires in place with the current weather conditions, so the need for everyone to take care and respect our countryside is of utmost importance.

"If anyone is going out into nature in the coming days, you must think of the potential consequences of your actions and don’t even think about lighting a fire or BBQ.”