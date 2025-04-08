Firefighters tackle ‘multiple wildfires’ burning across Northern Ireland

FIREFIGHTERS responded to “multiple wildfires” which were burning across Northern Ireland overnight.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed that their teams were tackling the blazes across a number of sites.

Their first call was to a 1.5km fire front in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mournes which broke out at about 6.05pm last night.

Six fire engines and 33 firefighters were needed to tackle the blaze.

A further six fire engines and 30 firefighters were sent to a blaze in the nearby Slievenaman Road area, where a fire front measuring one kilometre long had taken hold.

In Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone six fire engines and 33 firefighters were called to the scene of a wildfire in the Sawel Mountain area.

An ongoing wildfire in the Carncullagh Road in the Dervock area was still being tackled last night, with 22 firefighters at the site.

In a statement the NIFRS confirmed that a “number of other smaller gorse fires” were also reported yesterday and urged members of the public to avoid these areas.

“An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires,” they said.

“Please stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside at this time and continue to follow our safety advice. If you see a fire, please call 999 immediately.”