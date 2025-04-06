Arrest following large Mourne Mountains fire that saw homes evacuated

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a large gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains in Co. Down, which saw nearby homes evacuated while more than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was despatched to a wildfire on Sandbank Road in Hilltown on Saturday, with the blaze subsequently declared a major incident.

The wildfire had a fire front of approximately two miles, which included a large area of forestry close to property.

"At the height of operations, 15 fire appliances and over 100 firefighters worked together with our partner agencies, in difficult conditions and high winds throughout the night, to bring the large wildfire under control," said NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings.

"As a precaution, a number of residents were evacuated from their homes on the Sandbank and Kilbroney roads, whilst the fire was brought under control.

"At approximately 3am. Sunday, April 6, resources began scaling back.

"The cause of this fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition."

'Full rigour of the law'

The PSNI has since revealed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

"The gorse fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition, was ablaze in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown," said Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"Road closures were in place overnight, with local diversions in place. These closures have now been lifted.

"Police also assisted with the evacuation of nearby residents.

"Officers' conducting follow-up enquiries have since arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, and non-related driving offences.

"He remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the fire.

"Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.

"We're asking anyone who was in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary to make contact with us.

"Anyone who engages in this reckless behaviour should carefully consider the consequences of their actions, and will be subject to the full rigour of the law."

The NIFRS has said that between midnight on Thursday, April 3 and midnight on Saturday April 5, it received 741 calls into its Regional Control Centre.

Firefighters are currently in attendance at wildfires in the Silent Valley and Ben Crom areas of Newcastle and are expected to be at the scene throughout Sunday.