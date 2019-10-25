Essex lorry deaths: FOURTH person arrested as 48-year-old from Northern Ireland taken into custody at Stansted Airport

POLICE have made a fourth arrest in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex this week.

A 48-year-old Northern Irishman has been taken into police custody after getting arrested at Stansted Airport on suspicion of trafficking and manslaughter.

This follows on from the two arrests made overnight of a couple living in Warrington.

Deputy Pippa Mill of Essex Police released the following statement tonight: "I can confirm we have officers working around the clock and we have now arrested a fourth person.

"A 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested at Stansted Airport earlier today on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter.

"It follows the arrests of a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington during warrants executed in Cheshire overnight. They are currently in custody also on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of manslaughter.

"We are working closely with the National Crime Agency, the Home Office, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement.

"We have begun the process of transporting the victims from the Port of Tilbury to the mortuary at Broomfield Hospital. Formal identification processes will take place as well as the examinations to establish the causes of their deaths.

"This process is likely to be a lengthy one, but it is crucial, and we're working with Her Majesty's Coroner to ensure the dignity of the victims and the respect for their loved ones is at the forefront of our investigation."

The man arrested at Stansted Airport is the second Northern Irishman to be taken into custody since the bodies of 39 migrants were discovered in Essex on Wednesday morning.

25-year-old Mo Robinson from Co. Armagh, believed to be the driver of the lorry, was arrested two days ago, though police believe it to be "unlikely" that he has any involvement.