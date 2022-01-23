Family pay tribute to 'beautiful son' who died after altercation

THE FAMILY of a man who tragically died following an altercation in Heywood, Manchester, have paid tribute to their 'beautiful son'.

Craig Fitzpatrick, 33, died in hospital on January 16, three days after the incident at Waterfold Business Park.

Liam O'Brien, 37, of Leyfield Road, Liverpool, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

'Beyond heartbroken'

Paying tribute to Mr Fitzpatrick, his family described his as a 'happy, loving lad'.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beautiful son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Craig Francis Fitzpatrick," read a statement.

"Craig was stolen from our family on Sunday, January 16.

"He was a larger-than-life, happy, loving lad who filled everyone's lives with joy and laughter and now tears.

"We as a family are beyond heartbroken with his loss.

"The sadness of his death has been felt right across our city.

"We are praying the truth will come out and justice will be served for our beautiful son."

Altercation

Police were called at around 4.10pm on Thursday, January 13 to a business premises on Waterfold Business Park, Heywood, Rochdale, to a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established that a man, later identified as Mr Fitzpatrick, had been assaulted in an altercation.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries on Sunday, January 16.