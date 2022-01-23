Family pay tribute to 'beautiful son' who died after altercation
News

Family pay tribute to 'beautiful son' who died after altercation

Craig Fitzpatrick (Image: Greater Manchester Police)

THE FAMILY of a man who tragically died following an altercation in Heywood, Manchester, have paid tribute to their 'beautiful son'.

Craig Fitzpatrick, 33, died in hospital on January 16, three days after the incident at Waterfold Business Park.

Liam O'Brien, 37, of Leyfield Road, Liverpool, has been charged with one count of manslaughter.

'Beyond heartbroken'

Paying tribute to Mr Fitzpatrick, his family described his as a 'happy, loving lad'.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beautiful son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Craig Francis Fitzpatrick," read a statement.

"Craig was stolen from our family on Sunday, January 16.

"He was a larger-than-life, happy, loving lad who filled everyone's lives with joy and laughter and now tears.

"We as a family are beyond heartbroken with his loss.

"The sadness of his death has been felt right across our city.

"We are praying the truth will come out and justice will be served for our beautiful son."

Altercation

Police were called at around 4.10pm on Thursday, January 13 to a business premises on Waterfold Business Park, Heywood, Rochdale, to a report of concern for the welfare of a man.

Emergency services attended and enquiries established that a man, later identified as Mr Fitzpatrick, had been assaulted in an altercation.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries on Sunday, January 16.

See More: Greater Manchester Police

Related

Jail for knife-wielding man who attempted to take medical centre staff hostage
News 4 months ago

Jail for knife-wielding man who attempted to take medical centre staff hostage

By: Gerard Donaghy

Parents jailed following death of toddler in Manchester who sustained catastrophic stab wounds
News 2 years ago

Parents jailed following death of toddler in Manchester who sustained catastrophic stab wounds

By: Gerard Donaghy

Joe O'Brien murder: Man and teenager arrested after barristers' clerk, 24, stabbed to death outside pub on Easter Sunday
News 2 years ago

Joe O'Brien murder: Man and teenager arrested after barristers' clerk, 24, stabbed to death outside pub on Easter Sunday

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest
News 21 hours ago

Tributes as late broadcaster and documentary maker Jim Fahy laid to rest

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers
Culture 23 hours ago

Irish author Amy Cronin joins an illustrious list of female crime writers

By: Mal Rogers

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee
Community 1 day ago

Irish charity Ashford Place appoints new trustee

By: Irish Post

Nearly ALL Covid restrictions lifted in Ireland from TOMORROW
News 1 day ago

Nearly ALL Covid restrictions lifted in Ireland from TOMORROW

By: Fiona Audley

E-scooter firm eyes Irish expansion across 2022
Business 1 day ago

E-scooter firm eyes Irish expansion across 2022

By: Fiona Audley