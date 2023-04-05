Tributes to ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan as three appear in court charged with murder
Tributes to ambulance worker Sheldon Flanighan as three appear in court charged with murder

Sheldon Flanighan (Image: Northumbria Police)

TRIBUTES have been paid to an off-duty ambulance worker who was killed after being struck by a van.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland, England, was fatally injured following the incident outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1.

Mr Flanighan died at the scene while a second man, understood to be a friend of the deceased, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The van was driven away from the scene, however three men have now been charged with Mr Flanighan's murder and the attempted murder of the second man.

'Much-loved colleague'

Paying tribute to Mr Flanighan, his employers at the North East Ambulance Service said the news of his death was 'a great shock'.

"We are incredibly saddened to confirm that a much-loved NEAS colleague, Sheldon Flanighan, died at the scene of an incident in Cramlington whilst off duty on Saturday, April 1," read the statement.

"Sheldon was an ambulance care assistant, who had been based at Ashington and Blucher stations throughout his 29-year career in the ambulance service.

"This news has come as a great shock to us all, and our thoughts are with Sheldon's family, friends, colleagues at this incredibly sad time.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and recognise the professionalism and the compassionate care that the attending crews showed at this incident.

"This type of incident is never easy to deal with, but even more so when it involves a colleague."

The statement said that the service was unable to comment further due to the police investigation.

Court appearance

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The three appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video-link on Wednesday where they spoke only to confirm their names.

A plea hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Johnson of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

"We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident."

