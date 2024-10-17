Fans launch petition to bring back London Irish Rugby Club

FANS of the London Irish Club have launched a petition to support its return after more than a year spent in administration.

The club filed for administration in July 2023 after facing financial difficulties which it was unable to overcome.

In a statement made at the time, former owner Mick Crossan said: "Administration has always been the last resort, and something we hoped we could avoid.

"And we bitterly regret the difficulties it will present to each and every one of you.

"My focus is now on working with the appointed administrator, and I hope that the club will come out of administration as quickly as possible."

Daniel Thomas Loitz, who is the director of Hokulani Limited, has recently submitted a formal bid to take on the club and have it reenter the Rugby Championship next season.

Supporter Giles Lester has launched an online petition asking fans of the club to sign up to show their support for the proposal.

“The future of London Irish Rugby Club needs your support,” he says in his post.

“As many of you will now know Daniel Thomas Loitz, Director of Hokulani Limited, has submitted a formal bid to get the club out of administration and restore London Irish to its rightful place in professional rugby,” he explained.

“We urge all supporters and rugby supporters to back this bid and demonstrate to the secured creditors and the RFU just how many supporters are behind this.”

He added: “By signing this petition, you’ll be showing your support for the club’s revival and helping to ensure the legacy of London Irish lives on.

“Together, we can bring the team back to the Championship league for the 2025/26 season and continue the proud history of this iconic rugby club.”

More than 2,400 people have already signed the petition.

You can view the petition here.