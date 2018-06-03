Father of three dies four months after assault on twin's Christening day
Father of three dies four months after assault on twin's Christening day

A 36-year-old father of three who has been in hospital for 4 and a half months following an alleged attack after his twin daughter's christening died yesterday.

The fitness instructor suffered serious head injuries while out celebrating a christening of his twin daughters.

Seamus 'Seamie' Bell of Monaghan was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the assault and was then moved to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The news was broken by the Carrickmacross Lions, who have been raising funds to support Mr Bell's family.

“He was a happy-go-lucky character,” read the Lions’ appeal.

“He lived his life on a day-to-day basis, never having the luxury of being able to put money aside for a rainy day.

A spokesperson for the Lions, a local fundraising group added: "Unfortunately, the rainy day has arrived much too soon and his many friends from his fitness classes in Aughnamullen, Definitions Castleblayney, Phoenix Centre Carrickmacross and the many GAA clubs he was associated with as a player and physio, have all expressed a wish to set up a fund to support his partner Edel and their twin baby girls Cara and Ava, together with his six-year-old son Raphael."

“Seamie had also hundreds of friends in soccer and rugby circles in Monaghan town and further afield and also in pool, snooker and darts circles and we have no doubt that they will all respond positively to this funding appeal”, the club said in their statement.

