Man injured in ‘ongoing assault’ urged to come forward as teenage boy arrested
News

Man injured in ‘ongoing assault’ urged to come forward as teenage boy arrested

A MAN who was assaulted during an incident in Belfast over the weekend has been urged to come forward to police.

PSNI officers were called to reports of an “ongoing assault” in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast at around 9.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

The incident happened in Donegall Street, south Belfast

“Shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday, it was reported that a assault was ongoing in the vicinity of the Donegall Road,” the PSNI’s Sergeant Brolly said.

"On police arrival, the injured party was no longer present,” he added.

"A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” he confirmed.

Three other boys, aged 14, 16 and 17,  were all cautioned at the scene on suspicion of common assault, the PSNI has confirmed.

The arrested boy has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Ther police force has urged the man who was injured in the incident to come forward.

“We would ask that the injured party, described as having a dark beard and wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, make contact with us as soon as possible,” Sgt Brolly said.

“We want to emphasise that there is no suspicion of wrong-doing on their part and we simply wish to check that they are safe and well."

He added: "We are also keen to talk to any members of the public who were in the area and witnessed the assault, or to anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or video footage.

“Please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2073 12/07/25.”

See More: Assault, Belfast, Donegall Street

Related
News 1 month ago

Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Dublin attack

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 year ago

Man arrested after woman hospitalised following assault at home in Meath

By: Irish Post

News 3 years ago

Conor McGregor splashes €19million to build 300 homes in Dublin 12 hometown

By: Michael Murphy

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Ireland-based global consultancy firm CubeMatch expands presence in Britain with acquisition of DVCP

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Premises on remote Achill Island in Co. Mayo get high-speed broadband connection

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Penneys' 'iconic' Limerick store gets €5m overhaul

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Firefighter attacked as service called to 72 bonfire incidents during 'challenging' Eleventh Night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

US chemical manufacturer ChemPoint looking to appoint 'exceptional talent' after announcing new Dublin office

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy