Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Dublin attack

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured in an attack in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene in the Rosie Hackett Bridge area of Eden Quay at around 4.30pm.

The victim was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the police force has confirmed, while a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the assault.

Gardaí have urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

“Any person who may have been in the vicinity of Rosie Hackett Bridge, Eden Quay, Dublin on Monday, June 2 between 4pm and 5pm is asked to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about any of these incidents, or any mobile phone footage recorded at the relevant locations,” they added.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.