First ever survey of Irish people across the globe launched in London

THE first ever survey of the Irish community worldwide has been launched in London.

Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Neale Richmond revealed the Global Irish Survey while in the capital yesterday for a series of meetings with members of the community.

“Over the last six months, I have heard first hand from many remarkable members of our diaspora on the challenges and opportunities of being Irish overseas,” Minister Richmond said.

“However, I am also conscious that the Global Irish are truly global,” he added.

“I am launching the first ever Global Irish Survey so we hear from as many voices as possible to ensure our new diaspora strategy reflects our contemporary diaspora,” the Minister explained.

“I hope that those abroad and those who have recently returned home will share their views through the Global Irish Survey so they can have their voice heard and help shape our new policy.”

The survey, which is described as an “online consultation for the Irish diaspora”, is open until the end of August.

It is part of the Irish Government’s diaspora engagement strategy, and its findings will inform their plans for the years ahead.

Their current Diaspora Strategy ends this year.

While in Britain this week, Minister Richmond took the opportunity consult with members of the diaspora in the southern England and in Wales on the survey.

“I am always pleased at the positive approach these conversations take,” he said.

“We have a shared focus on working together to support long-standing emigrants and newer arrivals and, importantly how we can strengthen the links – be they social, cultural, business, sporting or educational - between our overseas communities and Ireland,” he added.

“I have had a chance to hear from Irish-born, second or third generation Irish, underrepresented group and the affinity diaspora who through familial, work or education connections hold a deep appreciation for our people and culture.

“All their insights are actively shaping our thinking on the new strategy.”

He added: “In an ever changing world, where the economic environment is experiencing significant transition, the Irish diaspora and affinity diaspora provide a significant opportunity for Ireland in relation to trade and investment.

“We know that the Irish abroad have a vast network of business contacts and a large amount of the diaspora are in very influential and powerful positions across the globe.

“This network presents the opportunity to continue to diversify and expand trade and investment links as the world economy experiences a period of flux.”

The survey takes 10 minutes to complete and all data supplied is anonymous, "nothing personal is requested". Mr Richmond's department has confirmed.

You can complete the survey here.