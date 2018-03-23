Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland

A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after the van he was driving was in a collision with a car near Belmullet, County Mayo.

The occupants of the car - three women and a baby - have also been taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm today at Muinhin Bridge, which is on the R313 between Bangor and Belmullet.

According to the Connaught Tribune, the road will remain closed between the Glenamoy turn-off (R314) and Bangor Erris for forensic examination until tomorrow and diversions are in place.

The emergency services were also called to a road accident near Breaffy, Castlebar, this evening. No other details are available at this stage.