Five killed and 18 injured in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
Five people died inthe shooting at Club Q (Image: Google Street View)

FIVE people have been killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight local time at Club Q on North Academy Boulevard.

Police say they are still looking into a motive as part of their investigation, however in a statement, the venue branded the shooting a 'hate attack'.

A suspect detained at the premises was later treated at a local hospital and is currently in custody.

Lieutenant Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department refused to go into details about the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims but said the figures relating to those injured and killed are 'subject to change'.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening," she said.

"We got an initial phone call at about 11.57 in the evening that there was an active shooting at a local club known as Club Q.

"Numerous officers and medical immediately responded to the area and officers immediately made entry.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside.

"At this point in time the investigation is in the very initial stages but I can tell you that we have 18 injured and five deceased.

"That number is subject to change as the investigation continues."

The injured are being treated at several local hospitals.

In a statement, the venue said its patrons had 'subdued the gunman' who carried out the attack.

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community," read a statement on their website.

"Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

Lt Castro added that homicide detectives are currently processing the scene and the FBI are assisting the investigation.

Mayor of Colorado Springs, John Suthers, is due to speak at a news conference scheduled to get underway at the Police Operations Center in the city at 8am MST (3pm GMT).

