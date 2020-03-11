Footage surfaces of woman being wrestled to ground after deliberately coughing on cabin crew

DISTURBING FOOTAGE has surfaced online of a female plane passenger being put in a headlock and wrestled into her seat on a busy flight after allegedly coughing on cabin crew.

The woman, who has not been identified, allegedly first became enraged after learning her Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to Shanghai in China last Friday was being held up for 10 hours so coronavirus checks could be completed.

According to reports, she began flailing her arms around and deliberately coughing on a nearby flight attendant in a bid to get them to open the doors.

A male crew member eventually intervenes and, with the help of others, tackles her to the ground, yelling: "Come here! Help me put her down!"

Footage of the incident was posted to YouTube with the caption reading: "One Chinese woman went stir crazy on a Thai Airways flight and deliberately coughed on a female flight attendant to try to pressure staff to open the doors and let her out.

"Senior male flight attendant was having none of it, warned her, then a scuffle ensued. He was going to put her in cuffs, but eventually chose not to."

Speaking to the New York Post, the head of Thailand’s Aviation Safety Department, Prathana Pattanasiri, confirmed the woman eventually underwent testing.

"We could not open the doors of the plane until instructed to and health officials came to proceed with checks. Therefore, Thai Airways had to wait for seven hours before officials arrived at the inspection queue,” she said.

“The Chinese passenger was upset about being held for a long time and coughed at one of our staff.

"After she calmed down, we explained the situation to her and she agreed to sit and wait for screening.”

