Fore! Seán Tracey’s golfing fundraiser to tee off — this Saturday
News

WINNERS Darragh O'Connor, Phillip Bell, Conor Gilsenan and Max Etheridge

AS PART of Seán Treacy’s GAA Club’s fundraising, the club will be holding their Annual Golf Classic at The Oaks Golf Club, Woodmansterne Rd, Banstead, Carshalton SM5 4AN this  Saturday, August 26. The Golf Classic will be followed by food and drinks at the Ramble Inn, Tooting.

The primary aim of this event is to raise funds for the day-to-day running of the GAA Club. It costs a significant amount of money each year to maintain the running of a local sports club such as Seán Treacy’s hurling team.

Currently 95 per cent of the funding comes from the generosity of the sponsors and supporters.

A donation of £100 will sponsor a Tee Box and £200 will sponsor a Green.

The entry fee for a team of four is £240, which includes breakfast, a snack pack for the golf round, food in the club house after the round, and entry to the social night.

The golf format this year is a team scramble, and tee-off times are from 10.00am-12.30pm. Prizes include The Seán Treacy’s Golf Day Trophy for the winners, prize money for the winning team and runners up, and prizes for the longest drive, nearest to the pin and best dressed individual.

Contacts:

Donal on 07463 782 314; Adrian on 07810 827 917

