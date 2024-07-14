Former deputy headteacher who used position to 'target and groom' girl is sentenced for child sex offences

A FORMER deputy headteacher has been sentenced after admitting a series of child sex offences against a pupil at a school where he had worked.

Paul Cleary, 58, of Plumpton Gardens, Doncaster, previously pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 17.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, he was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.

"Cleary occupied a position of trust within the school and he used this to target and groom his young victim, bombarding her with emails, which became sexual in nature," said investigating officer Hannah Beaumont of South Yorkshire Police.

The offending came to light in October 2021 when a relative of the victim found disturbing messages on the teenager's phone from Cleary.

He was arrested the same month, having retired from his role a few months prior, with officers seizing his devices and submitting them for forensic analysis.

This led to the discovery of inappropriate sexual messages sent by Cleary, who referenced his job, his victim's age and how the 'risk made it more appealing'.

'Horrific behaviour'

"In his last contact with the victim, Cleary told her not to tell anyone about his horrific behaviour after previously urging her to delete his messages in order to keep his crimes a secret," added Ms Beaumont.

"His victim was a vulnerable young girl who would have looked up to Cleary as someone she should have been able to trust, given his position at the school.

"I really want to commend her bravery in coming forward and supporting this investigation and prosecution, which helped us to ensure no other children become his victims.

"Although Cleary had left the school when his offending was discovered, we worked with partner agencies to put relevant safeguarding measures in place to prevent any further contact with his victim, who has received support from specially trained officers throughout this case.

"I hope the conclusion of this long-running investigation brings some closure to what must have been a traumatic and upsetting time in this young girl's life."

Cleary was also handed a 10-year restraining order against his victim and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

He was further ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 40 days of rehabilitation activity.