Man jailed for 'despicable' child sexual assault

A MAN who carried out a 'despicable' sexual assault on a child before forcing his victim to endure a trial has been jailed.

Steven McGibbon, 49, targeted the girl as she slept before subjecting her to a sickening sexual assault when she was just 12 years old.

McGibbon was sentenced to five years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, March 8, having previously been found guilty of sexual assault by penetration.

"McGibbon's victim was left absolutely traumatised as a result of his despicable actions and it was her courageous testimony which has led to this conviction," said Detective Constable Kay Morgan of South Yorkshire Police.

"McGibbon couldn't even bring himself to own up to his crimes, forcing his victim and her family to endure a trial and relive the horrific events he put them all through."

Trial

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said McGibbon's young victim was powerless to stop her attacker but told her mother about the assault before opening up to officers.

McGibbon, previously of Apley Road in Doncaster, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

He denied both offences but was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration following a five-day trial in December 2023.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault by touching.

As well as his custodial sentence, McGibbon was handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order preventing him from having contact or communication with a child under 16.

'Bravery'

DC Morgan said both she and the victim's family were relieved at both the verdict and sentence.

"I cannot commend enough the bravery of the young victim in this awful case, and I want to thank her and her family for the support they have shown us through this difficult investigation," she said.

"I know they share our relief in knowing that McGibbon has been found guilty and is now behind bars, and I hope this sentence allows them to begin the healing process.

"We will not tolerate any form of violence against women and girls and we will use all the resources we have at our disposal to secure justice against dangerous offenders like McGibbon."