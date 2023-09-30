Former PSNI officer jailed for raping and sexually assaulting woman

A FORMER PSNI officer has been sentenced to five years after being found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect his victim's identity, becomes the first person in Northern Ireland convicted of 'stealth' rape.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the man's 'disgraceful actions fell far below the standard we expect from our officers and staff'.

Meanwhile, the victim praised the force for their 'empathy and swiftness' while investigating the case.

Dismissed

The 55-year-old man, who was dismissed from the PSNI in May, was found guilty by a jury earlier this year.

Stealth rape is the removal of, or not using, a condom during sex without a sexual partner's consent.

Although 'stealthing' is not specified as a crime in Northern Ireland, the Sexual Offences Act states consent to one sexual act does not mean agreement to another.

The defendant will serve half of his sentence on licence and will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said the conviction gives a clear message that such actions are not only unacceptable but also criminal.

"This man's disgraceful actions fell far below the standard we expect from our officers and staff," she said after Friday's sentencing at Belfast Crown Court.

"Once his offending came to light, he was arrested, suspended and subsequently dismissed by the Police Service following an investigation by our Professional Standards Department.

"Our Public Protection Branch led on a robust criminal justice investigation which resulted in today's successful outcome.

"Today, our thoughts are with the brave woman in this case who has assisted us in our investigations.

"I commend her courage in taking the brave step to come forward."

She added: "Today we send another strong message that there is no place for this behaviour in policing, and we are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice, no matter who they are."

'Reach out'

Speaking on Friday, the victim said she hoped the conviction would encourage others in similar situations to speak up.

"I wish to thank my family and friends for the unwavering support you have given me throughout this entire process," she said.

"I also want to thank Women's Aid for the support, comfort and reassurance they have provided.

"Lastly, I want to thank the investigating officer within the Police Service, and all those who contributed to the police investigation, for the empathy and swiftness in which my case was dealt with.

"I urge anyone else who has suffered similarly to take confidence from my journey and to reach out and tell someone about it, knowing you will be treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity.

"If you have experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999."