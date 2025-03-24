Former Taoiseach takes up role with global PR firm
News

Former Taoiseach takes up role with global PR firm

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar brings his experience as a policy-maker and former medical profession to PR firm Penta (Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie)

IT has been confirmed today that Leo Varadkar will take up an advisory role with US-based public relations firm Penta Group, which bought over Irish PR firm Hume Brophy in 2022. The former Taoiseach will join the ranks of the American firm in April.

In a statement, CEO of Penta Group Matt McDonald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Leo Varadkar to our team.

“His deep commitment to evidence-based policymaking and strategic leadership aligns seamlessly with Penta's mission. His experience at the highest levels of government will enhance our ability to provide data-driven advice and solutions to help our clients navigate today’s increasingly complex global environment.”

Before turning to politics, Mr. Varadkar was a qualified medical doctor. Since leaving the medical profession, he has held several key ministerial positions, including Transport, Tourism and Sport; Health; Social Protection; Enterprise, Trade and Employment; before serving as Tánaiste, and finally, Taoiseach.

Penta was keen to stress how Mr. Varadkar’s navigation of difficult issues during his time in office, as well as what they called his ‘unwavering commitment’ to evidence-based policy-making made him a perfect candidate for an advisory role at the PR firm. They said that his experience as a global mediator, in particular, would be a huge asset for the company.

For his part, the former Taoiseach appeared delighted with the prospective move, saying in a statement: “In today’s rapidly evolving world, integrating data and evidence into decision-making is more critical than ever.

“Penta Group is at the forefront of using research and analytics to make a real impact, and I look forward to contributing to its innovative approach in helping global organisations navigate complexity with confidence.”

