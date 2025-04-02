Opposition TDs stage walk-out during new speaking slot
News

Opposition TDs stage walk-out during new speaking slot

Regional Independent TD Carol Nolan became the first pro-government deputy to ask questions of the Taoiseach (Photo: Sam Boal/ RollingNews.ie)

MEMBERS of Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, Independent Ireland and People Before Profit staged a walkout of the Dáil chamber today, as Regional Independent TD Carol Nolan stood up to ask questions of the incumbent government.

Two deputies from the Social Democrats remained in the chamber, listening as Deputy Nolan spoke about special education places in her Offaly constituency. The Social Democrats, who have been in support of the Opposition motion to bar speaking allottments to pro-government TDs, said that they were aware of other political parties’ decision not remain in the Dáil but had ‘opted to remain’.

A spokesperson for the party said: “We are vehemently opposed to the changes to speaking time that the Government has bulldozed through - and have made that clear for months.”

Today marked the first time that Regional Independent TDs were able to ask questions under revised Dáil standing orders. The perception in recent weeks is that it has provided pro-government deputies with another platform, which opposition parties say has created a democratic deficit.

Sinn Féin described the walkout as ‘orderly and dignified’.

Speaking about special education schools in her constituency, Ms Nolan said that they are under ‘enormous pressure’ as a result of surging demand from parents and guardians. She relayed information from the Offaly School of Special Education in Tullamore, which said that it had ‘18 applications for just one space’.

According to the deputy, the county currently has just two special needs assistants (SNAs) owing to a cap on numbers which can be hired and the bureaucracy in place which has prevented adequate functionality from taking place.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded that all parents should have advance notice of the availability of school places for their children.

Before Ms Nolan had a chance to become the first Regional Independent TD to ask questions of the Taoiseach, Opposition TDs took to their feet and left. Speaking to RTÉ about the issue, one deputy said: “If the Government wants to talk to itself, we don't have to hang around.”

