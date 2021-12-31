Four-day Belfast blaze now extinguished, fire service confirms
News

Four-day Belfast blaze now extinguished, fire service confirms

A FIRE which burned in Belfast for almost four days has now been put out.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze at the Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business in East Twin Road since Tuesday.

The fire is believed to have started as a result of an accidental ignition, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

It added that its crews had worked "tirelessly" to bring the fire under control.

People living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors shut while the fire was active, and at least 50 firefighters dealt with the blaze.

See More: Belfast, Fire

Related

Police seeking information after petrol bomb thrown at a house in west Belfast
News 1 week ago

Police seeking information after petrol bomb thrown at a house in west Belfast

By: Connell McHugh

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas
News 1 week ago

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas

By: Connell McHugh

Police launch murder inquiry after mother-of-four found dead in Belfast home
News 1 week ago

Police launch murder inquiry after mother-of-four found dead in Belfast home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Separate road collisions claim the lives of two men
News 1 hour ago

Separate road collisions claim the lives of two men

By: Connell McHugh

Eddie Hearn would like to see McGregor v Paul boxing bout in 2022
Sport 1 hour ago

Eddie Hearn would like to see McGregor v Paul boxing bout in 2022

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Irish Coast Guard reports 12% increase in incidents in 2021
News 18 hours ago

Irish Coast Guard reports 12% increase in incidents in 2021

By: Connell McHugh

Inquest hears Liverpool bomber made device with 'murderous intent'
News 19 hours ago

Inquest hears Liverpool bomber made device with 'murderous intent'

By: Irish Post

Seamus Coleman happy to shield young players from critics.
Sport 20 hours ago

Seamus Coleman happy to shield young players from critics.

By: Conor O'Donoghue