Four-day Belfast blaze now extinguished, fire service confirms

The incident at a scrap metal recycling centre on East Twin Road, Belfast has ended. Firefighters worked tirelessly to ensure that the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental ignition at this time.

People living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors shut while the fire was active, and at least 50 firefighters dealt with the blaze.