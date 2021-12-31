Four-day Belfast blaze now extinguished, fire service confirms

A FIRE which burned in Belfast for almost four days has now been put out.
Firefighters had been battling the blaze at the Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business in East Twin Road since Tuesday.
The fire is believed to have started as a result of an accidental ignition, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.
It added that its crews had worked "tirelessly" to bring the fire under control.
People living nearby were told to keep their windows and doors shut while the fire was active, and at least 50 firefighters dealt with the blaze.