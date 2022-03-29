Four senior Russian officials asked to leave Ireland
News

Four senior Russian officials asked to leave Ireland

FOUR SENIOR Russian officials have been asked to leave Ireland, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

The decision was made as their activities have been deemed to not be "in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour."

The action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which states that at any time the receiving State may terminate the functions of the head of a mission or any member of diplomatic staff "without having to explain its decision".

"The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open," a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

"This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future.

"This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russia Federation's war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law."

Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House this afternoon to be informed of the decision.

At the end of February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that he didn't think it would be wise to expel the Russian ambassador, but suggested that other embassy staff and operatives may be expelled in the future.

See More: Department Of Foreign Affairs, Russia, Simon Coveney, Yury Filatov

Related

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv
News 1 month ago

145 Irish people register with embassy in Kyiv

By: Connell McHugh

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat
News 1 month ago

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pioneering role of Irish women to be celebrated around the world for St Brigid's Day
News 1 month ago

Pioneering role of Irish women to be celebrated around the world for St Brigid's Day

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

New subjects and exams in fifth year to make up changes to Leaving Certificate
News 1 hour ago

New subjects and exams in fifth year to make up changes to Leaving Certificate

By: Connell McHugh

Keith Andrews has said Roy Keane's 'bulls***ter' jibe aimed at him in 2020 did not effect him
Sport 4 hours ago

Keith Andrews has said Roy Keane's 'bulls***ter' jibe aimed at him in 2020 did not effect him

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ryanair announces ambitious plans to become carbon neutral by 2050
Business 4 hours ago

Ryanair announces ambitious plans to become carbon neutral by 2050

By: Fiona Audley

Irish language act will not be introduced before Assembly elections in May, says Lewis
News 4 hours ago

Irish language act will not be introduced before Assembly elections in May, says Lewis

By: Connell McHugh

REKINDLING CONNECTIONS: New documentary explores post-pandemic artistic creativity in Ireland
Entertainment 5 hours ago

REKINDLING CONNECTIONS: New documentary explores post-pandemic artistic creativity in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley