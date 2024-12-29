Lord of the Dance
Queen Elizabeth reportedly dismissed Orange Order marches as 'silly'
News

Queen Elizabeth reportedly dismissed Orange Order marches as 'silly'

Queen Elizabeth pictured during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2019 (Image: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

QUEEN ELIZABETH reportedly dismissed Orange Order marches as 'silly', according to state papers released this week.

The comments were recorded by Ted Barrington, the Irish Ambassador to Britain, following a conversation with the late monarch in 2000.

However, the Orange Order has dismissed the remark as a 'throwaway comment' lacking in context.

Garden party

The comments were contained in a report from Mr Barrington released along with other documents by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Archives of Ireland.

According to the BBC, the ambassador claimed the Queen remarked during a Buckingham Palace garden party on July 25, 2000, that the 'silly marching business' was quieter than usual.

His report added that the comments 'were similar to those she has made to me on previous occasions'.

However, the document says that he wanted his report of the remarks to be 'given limited circulation' over fears they might spark controversy if publicised.

Response

Following the publication of the document, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order appeared to take the reports with a pinch of salt.

In a statement published by GB News, Rev. Mervyn Gibson said: "There is no commentary as to what made it silly — was it the intolerance of the protesters; the intransigence of the Parades Commission?

"The throwaway comment at a garden party with no context to the totality of the conversation will allow the BBC and others to infer it is a condemnation of the Orange Institution."

He added: "However, let it be clear, four words from a 'private' conversation with no explanation, quoted by a foreign Ambassador and open to interpretation will not diminish the affection the Orange Institution had for her late Majesty, nor will it affect the loyalty we have for the current King."

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September 2022, made history in 2011 by becoming the first reigning British monarch to visit Ireland since it gained independence from Britain 90 years earlier.

See More: Department Of Foreign Affairs, National Archives Of Ireland, Orange Order, Quueen Elizabeth, State Papers

Related

Deaths of Irish people abroad reaches record high – including cosmetic procedure fatalities
News 1 year ago

Deaths of Irish people abroad reaches record high – including cosmetic procedure fatalities

By: Fiona Audley

New documentary series celebrates cultural links between Ireland and America
News 1 year ago

New documentary series celebrates cultural links between Ireland and America

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to father and son from Co. Laois who died on holiday in Turkey
News 1 year ago

Tributes paid to father and son from Co. Laois who died on holiday in Turkey

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history
Travel 2 days ago

Irish footprints in the fog of London’s history

By: Mal Rogers

Review of 2024 – the year in quotes
News 2 days ago

Review of 2024 – the year in quotes

By: Irish Post

Two police officers assaulted in Christmas Day attack
News 2 days ago

Two police officers assaulted in Christmas Day attack

By: Fiona Audley

A last farewell - famous Irish faces we lost in 2024
News 3 days ago

A last farewell - famous Irish faces we lost in 2024

By: Mal Rogers

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty
News 3 days ago

More than 200 Irish people abroad receive President’s Centenarian Bounty

By: Fiona Audley

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz
Life & Style 3 days ago

Test your family and friends with our Christmas Day quiz

By: Irish Post