New documentary series celebrates cultural links between Ireland and America

A NEW mini-documentary series has been launched to celebrate the cultural links between Ireland and America.

Due West showcases Irish acts including Co. Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan, musician Susan O'Neill from Co. Clare and Dublin five-piece I Draw Slow.

The series includes performances in a variety of stunning locations across the Los Angeles region, from sky-high city rooftops to the scenic Santa Clarita Valley.

Produced by the Consulate General of Ireland in Los Angeles, the series will be screened on Aer Lingus flights between Ireland and North America and is also available online.

'Shared history and friendship'

Foreign Affairs minister Micheál Martin said the series will highlight the 'storytellers, artists and musicians' Ireland is renowned for globally.

"Celebrating the strength and diversity of Ireland's culture is fundamental to the Department of Foreign Affairs' work in promoting Ireland abroad," said the Tánaiste.

"Ireland is world famous for our rich creative and cultural heritage.

"Our storytellers, artists and musicians are known throughout the world and I am delighted that this initiative promotes our close ties with the West Coast of the United States."

He added: "I am sure Aer Lingus passengers will enjoy this series as they travel between Ireland and the United States, strengthening the shared history and friendship between our two countries."

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus, said the series would help showcase emerging Irish artists to a global audience.

"We're immensely proud of the great Irish talent emerging from our island who are making great strides in the US and of the role we play as an airline in connecting Ireland to North America," she said.

"We're delighted to partner with the Department of Foreign Affairs and air the Due West series as part of the inflight entertainment on our transatlantic flights, showcasing Irish talent to a global audience."

Collaboration

Due West was funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The series also includes 'Double: body as source' — a collaboration between Irish artists in the Western US.

It features artist Mary Little, who is originally from Co. Down, Megan Lowe, a choreographer of Irish and Chinese descent and Dublin-born composer Emer Kinsella.

It sees the artists weave together their crafts of visual art, dance and music, in response to the poem Ana Liffey by the late Eavan Boland.

The series will be available to view on all Aer Lingus transatlantic services until 2024.

It is also available to view online by clicking here.