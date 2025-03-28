Ministers announce €633 million funding for national roads

TODAY it was announced that an additional €92 million of public funding will be made available in 2025 for national roads compared with 2024. Some of the new routes which have been touted for funding include the Adare bypass in Co Limerick, the Galway City Ring Road and the Cork City to Ringaskiddy Road.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport, said that €633 million would be spent on national road routes around the country, including money for maintenance and upgrades, existing road projects, and to build new roads in a number of different locations. It is understood that these routes compromise mainly of non-motorway roads.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will allocate the money to fund road construction, road safety improvements, bridge maintenance and severe weather-proofing. Minister O’Brien told reporters that the amount of increased investment is significant for Ireland’s transport network.

“Funding new roads and advancing the national road projects in the current National Development Plan (NDP) is a priority for this government.

“The allocations I’m announcing today will enable multiple new road projects on the national road network to progress, including those that are at or close to construction. This will improve regional connectivity, support economic development, and remove traffic from towns and communities across the country – making the roads safer for all users,” he said.

Meanwhile Seán Canney, who is the Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, told reporters that the allocation builds on substantial investment which has already been put into the national road network in recent decades.

“There has been a great deal of investment in the national road network in recent decades. This has helped to improve regional connectivity and has supported economic development across the country. Today’s allocations build on this.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, echoed the other ministers’ statements, saying that the national road network was vital for keeping the country connected.

“A safe and efficient National Road Network supports rural residents, allowing them to connect to work, education and healthcare,” he said.

“In addition, it also facilitates the many bus services that now serve rural Ireland. The funding announced today will serve to safeguard and improve this vital national asset for all our citizens.”