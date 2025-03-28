Ministers announce €633 million funding for national roads
News

Ministers announce €633 million funding for national roads

Garda safety checks on a national road outside Kildare (Photo: Eamonn Farrell/ RollingNews.ie)

TODAY it was announced that an additional €92 million of public funding will be made available in 2025 for national roads compared with 2024. Some of the new routes which have been touted for funding include the Adare bypass in Co Limerick, the Galway City Ring Road and the Cork City to Ringaskiddy Road.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport, said that €633 million would be spent on national road routes around the country, including money for maintenance and upgrades, existing road projects, and to build new roads in a number of different locations. It is understood that these routes compromise mainly of non-motorway roads.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) will allocate the money to fund road construction, road safety improvements, bridge maintenance and severe weather-proofing. Minister O’Brien told reporters that the amount of increased investment is significant for Ireland’s transport network.

“Funding new roads and advancing the national road projects in the current National Development Plan (NDP) is a priority for this government.

“The allocations I’m announcing today will enable multiple new road projects on the national road network to progress, including those that are at or close to construction. This will improve regional connectivity, support economic development, and remove traffic from towns and communities across the country – making the roads safer for all users,” he said.

Meanwhile Seán Canney, who is the Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, told reporters that the allocation builds on substantial investment which has already been put into the national road network in recent decades.

“There has been a great deal of investment in the national road network in recent decades. This has helped to improve regional connectivity and has supported economic development across the country. Today’s allocations build on this.”

The Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer, echoed the other ministers’ statements, saying that the national road network was vital for keeping the country connected.

“A safe and efficient National Road Network supports rural residents, allowing them to connect to work, education and healthcare,” he said.

“In addition, it also facilitates the many bus services that now serve rural Ireland. The funding announced today will serve to safeguard and improve this vital national asset for all our citizens.”

See More: Darragh O’Brien, Department For Transport, Jerry Buttimer, Seán Canney, Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Related

Minister urges people to check on vulnerable neighbours as low temperature warnings issued
News 2 years ago

Minister urges people to check on vulnerable neighbours as low temperature warnings issued

By: Gerard Donaghy

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter
News 2 years ago

Government announces ban on evicting tenants this winter

By: Connell McHugh

Government updates mica redress scheme, maximum cap increased
News 3 years ago

Government updates mica redress scheme, maximum cap increased

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Mandatory CCTV proposed for slaughterhouses across Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Mandatory CCTV proposed for slaughterhouses across Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Dangerous driver who hid under bed following 100mph police chase jailed
News 1 day ago

Dangerous driver who hid under bed following 100mph police chase jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Legal dispute settled out of court between Web Summit shareholders
News 1 day ago

Legal dispute settled out of court between Web Summit shareholders

By: James Conor Patterson

Work has begun to create security force for Ireland’s public transport system
News 1 day ago

Work has begun to create security force for Ireland’s public transport system

By: Fiona Audley

Checkpoints in place as search for missing Kerry farmer continues
News 1 day ago

Checkpoints in place as search for missing Kerry farmer continues

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland ‘ready to play its part’ in Ukraine ceasefire, says Taoiseach
News 1 day ago

Ireland ‘ready to play its part’ in Ukraine ceasefire, says Taoiseach

By: Fiona Audley