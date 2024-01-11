Funding of €7.7million announced to support victims of crime in Ireland

A FUNDING pot of €7.7million has been announced to support people in Ireland who have been the victims of crime.

The cash injection will be spread between 70 organisations who currently offer support services to people across the country, with the individual allocations ranging from €3,000 to over €1million.

For 2024 this will cover national and larger organisations such as the Dublin Rape Crisis Network, Women’s Aid, Men’s Aid, and Safe Ireland

It will also support local organisations, such as the Sonas Domestic Violence Charity, Adapt Limerick, and the Donegal Women’s Centre.

The funds will provide assistance to victims more generally too, through support of organisations such as Victim Support at Court, as well as specialist organisations including Ruhama and Accompaniment Support Services for Children.

For the first time, much of this year’s funds will be distributed under Ireland’s new statutory agency Cuan.

Launched on January 1, Cuan - an Irish word meaning safe haven or place of shelter - is dedicated to tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence across the country.

Announcing the new victims of crime funding, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “Victims of crime need supports and services of a high standard, right across the country, and this increased funding, which I secured in the Budget, will ensure that they get that.

“I am delighted too that our new agency Cuan, will be allocating much of the funding to the various organisations.

“Its establishment, as well as initiatives such as ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’ demonstrates just how committed we are, to building a victim-centred criminal justice system.”

James Brown, Minister of State at the Department of Justice, claims the funding allocation it “reinforces” Ireland’s commitment to victims of crime.

“It is essential that we demonstrate respect and understanding for each victim’s unique experience,” he said.

“The shock, trauma, and even feelings of guilt, can be extremely heavy burdens for victims of crime to carry, but the additional supports we are announcing today will further reinforce the range of supports and services available to them.”

Responding to the funding announcement, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said it was “grateful” for their “significant” allocation within the 2024 scheme.

“DRCC is very grateful to the Department of Justice and Minister McEntee for the significant funding announced this morning,” they stated.

They explained that the funding will help them “provide vital services and supports” which include the accompaniment of victims and survivors while reporting to Gardai and in court.

The charity will also use the cash to provide more “accessible information and guidance on options and supports for survivors in the aftermath of sexual violence and training programmes aimed at preventing sexual violence for those working with young people and other frontline groups”.