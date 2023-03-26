Fundraiser set up for family of murdered Co. Armagh mother as man charged

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help support the family of a murdered mother in Co. Armagh and to help cover the costs of her funeral.

Alesia Nazarova, 37, was found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am on Tuesday.

Ms Nazarova's 12-year-old daughter, who was also in the house at the time, was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with Ms Nazarova's murder.

'Lost everything'

The GoFundMe page set up in support of Ms Nazarova's family said she was 'always willing to help others in need'.

"Alesia was a kind young woman who deeply loved her family, especially her daughter who is now left on her own, without her mother," read the appeal.

"She was always willing to help others in need.

"We need your help, please.

"We are asking for support to help with funeral costs and to help a young girl with special needs who lost everything, the most loved person in her life, due to this devastating event.

"The girl has been left with no single parent.

"Any donation big or small will help tremendously the family during this most difficult time.

"Our hearts are with Alesia's family and her daughter."

The appeal has so far raised almost £10,000.

Charges

Kornelijus Bracas, of Church Street, Portadown appeared at Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with murder.

He has also been charged with attempted murder, arson and theft.

Bracas has been remanded into custody until April 21, when he will appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

The Women's Aid Federation of Northern Ireland offered its condolences to the family of Ms Nazarova.

"Please know you are all in our thoughts at this most incredibly difficult time," read a statement.

"Women and girls deserve to be safe in our society.

"Alesia is the 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020, the vast majority of whom were also killed in their own homes."

The PSNI has urged anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.