Police investigating 'sectarian-motivated hate crime' after Armagh GAA fans targeted
News

The footage was shared widely on social media

THE PSNI are treating an incident in which Armagh GAA fans were targeted as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Video shared widely on social media since the weekend appeared to show a man snatching an Armagh flag off a car before stamping on it.

The recording also captures several sectarian comments.

Police confirmed they are investigating an incident that took place in Markethill, Co. Armagh on Saturday, the evening before Armagh faced Derry at Clones in the Ulster SFC final.

The video was recorded from inside a car as the occupants wait outside a takeaway and appears to show a man snatching an Armagh flag from one of the vehicle's rear windows.

After a woman exits the car to challenge the man, he throws the flag to the ground before stamping on it.

Someone is then heard telling the woman: "You came into a Protestant town."

As she returns to the car, a voice can be heard saying 'fenian b***h' and later, 'fenian b*****d'.

In a statement, police confirmed they were investigating an incident in Markethill on Saturday and treating it as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

"Police are investigating a report of a number of offences including theft and vehicle interference which occurred at the Main Street area of Markethill on Saturday, May 13," read the statement.

"Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.

