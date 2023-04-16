'A young life lost in his prime': Teenage pedestrian dies in collision in Co. Armagh

A TEENAGE boy has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Armagh this morning.

The incident occurred at around 4.20am on the Moy Road in Portadown.

The boy, who was involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley offered his support to the boy's family.

"Sadly it has been confirmed that a teenage boy has sadly died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision," said the DUP politician.

"This really is devastating news. Thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends."

MP and party colleague Carla Lockhart added: "Very sad news from Portadown today.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man.

"What a tragedy. A young life lost in his prime."

A spokesperson from the PSNI's Collision Investigation Unit has revealed that an investigation is underway and has appealed for information.

They have asked anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area at around 4am or who has dash-cam footage to contact investigators on 101, quoting reference number 412 of April 16, 2023.