Funeral confirmed following death of ‘wonderfully gregarious’ businessman John Mullins

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Cork businessman John Mullins.

The former CEO of Bord Gáis Energy, who was a long-term member of the Fine Gael party, has died, aged 57, following a short illness, it was confirmed yesterday.

Originally from Bishopstown in Cork, the entrepreneur, who was the group chairman of solar energy firm Amarenco, was living in east Cork at the time of his death.

Last year Mr Mullins was the Fine Gael candidate for Ireland South in the European elections.

In 1994 he put his name forward to run for the party in the Cork North Central by-election, but was beaten to selection by Colm Burke, who has served as TD for the constituency since 2020.

Having served as Bord Gáis CEO between 2007 and 2012, Mr Mullins was also president of the Cork Chamber of Commerce from 2011 to 2013, a member of the board of directors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and served as chairman of the Port of Cork board between 2013 and 2018.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was among the first to pay tribute to his party colleague, whom he said it was an “an honour to know, to soldier with in politics and to canvass with”.

He added that he “always found it a joy to be in his company”.

“John led a distinguished career including leading Bord Gáis Energy through a period of great transition,” Mr Harris explained.

“John was a businessman and an entrepreneur who was experienced and motivated by ingenuity and reward of enterprise.”

“A GAA fan, a charity advocate, John was a true son of Cork,” he added.

“Whether it was through his chairmanship of the Port of Cork, his role as director of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, or his presidency of Cork Chamber of Commerce, his entire career was motivated by a desire to do right by his native city.

“For Fine Gael, he was a proud friend of so many and a party activist to his core. He was a former president of Young Fine Gael, a party trustee, a director of elections and more recently a European election candidate.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also paid tribute, describing the businessman as “a wonderfully gregarious character who had a huge impact in Cork and across the country”.

“As chief executive of Bord Gáis, John made tremendous strides in the transformation of that organisation, and subsequently guided the growth of the Port of Cork,” Mr Martin said.

“With Amarenco Solar he was influential in advancing solar power technology in this country and internationally.”

He added: “John had a particular interest in sport, with his beloved Bishopstown GAA and as director of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and I often enjoyed great banter with him over sporting rivalries.

“John fully realised his potential in public service and in business, but he could just as easily have realised his promise in politics with his deep and abiding interest and involvement with Fine Gael.

“A great strategist, you would see John at all the election counts over the years.

“So many people will be shocked and saddened at John’s passing at such a young age, and I offer our deepest sympathies to his wife Siobhan, his family and friends.”

Mr Mullins leaves behind his wife Siobhan and children Michael and Sarah.

His funeral will take place at 1pm on Thursday, April 17 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Dennehy’s Cross, Cork.