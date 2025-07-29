Justin Kelly confirmed as Ireland’s new Garda Commissioner

JUSTIN KELLY has been confirmed as Ireland’s new Garda Commissioner.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan made the announcement this morning, stating he was “very pleased” that the Government accepted his recommendation to appoint him to the role.

Mr Kelly, who is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner Security, Strategy and Governance, will now assume the role of the highest-ranking officer in An Garda Síochána for a period of at least five years.

He will formally take over from outgoing commissioner Drew Harris on September 1.

A Dublin native, Mr Kelly has more than 30 years policing experience and was appointed to his current role in October 2024.

“The role of Garda Commissioner is one of the most challenging and impactful leadership positions in Ireland’s public service and the appointment process was suitably rigorous,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“I am satisfied that Justin Kelly is both qualified and particularly well suited to the role of Commissioner given his extensive leadership experience over the last 30 years in some of the most challenging issues facing An Garda Síochána including national security, domestic and sexual violence, and organised crime.

“I know Justin is fully committed to providing a high visibility, highly trusted policing service to the public in keeping with the Garda mission of Keeping People Safe.”

The recruitment process for the new Garda Commissioner began in April.

A three-week recruitment campaign was held by public jobs (formerly the Public Appointments Service) in May, including an international search for suitable candidates, which resulted in 14 candidates.

The selection process included two interviews and a presentation by candidates as well as a detailed psychometric assessment.

Deputy Commissioner Kelly was selected as the preferred candidate and recommended for appointment by publicjobs and he was today appointed by the Government as Commissioner with effect from September.

Commissioner Drew Harris will continue to lead An Garda Síochána until that date, at which time he will retire after 41 years of policing on the island of Ireland.

He served as Garda Commissioner for seven years.

"There will be further opportunities over the next month to reflect on Commissioner Harris’s contribution, but I really want to recognise his leadership and commitment over the last seven years,” Minister O’Callaghan said.

“The Government is very grateful to him for leading An Garda Síochána with such dedication, skill and integrity,” he added.

“It is a measure of his steady and effective leadership that the organisation maintains very high levels of public trust after what had been a very turbulent period for An Garda Síochána prior to his appointment.”