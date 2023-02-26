Funeral details announced for Irish bishop shot in LA as man charged with murder

THE FIUNERAL details have been announced for Irish bishop David O'Connell, who was shot to death in his Los Angeles home last weekend.

The 69-year-old, who was originally from Co. Cork, will be laid to rest at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at 11am on Friday, March 3.

A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Auxiliary Bishop O'Connell.

Carlos Medina, 61, is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper.

Speaking this week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Medina could face 35 years to life if found guilty.

'Brutal act of violence'

Paying tribute to Bishop O'Connell, Mr Gascón said the Irishman had dedicated his life to making his community a better place.

"Bishop O'Connell served as a priest and a bishop in the LA County for nearly half a century," said Mr Gascón.

"He served multiple congregations, where he helped and personal impacted the lives of thousands of Angelinos.

"He was committed to those that are most vulnerable in our community.

"He worked with the immigrant community, he worked with communities that were impacted by gang violence and he selflessly gave his life to this community unto the work.

"His loss is one that I think will be felt deeply for years to come

"This is a brutal act of violence against a person who has dedicated a life to making a neighbourhood safer, healthier and always serving with love and compassion."

He added: "As Catholics around Los Angeles and the nation start the holy season of Lent, let us reflect on Bishop O'Connell's life of service and dedication to those in greatest need of our care.

"Charging Mr Medina will never repair the tremendous harm that was caused by this callous act, but it does take us one step closer to accountability."

Medina's formal arraignment is scheduled for March 22 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Public viewing and vigil

Bishop O'Connell was found fatally shot at a home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue in Hacienda Heights on February 18.

Two days later, Medina was arrested at his home in the Torrance area of California.

As well as being charged with murder, Medina also faces a special allegation that he personally used a firearm.

Ahead of his funeral, there will be public viewing hours for Bishop O'Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday from 10am to 12pm and from 1-6pm.

It will be followed at 7pm by a Vigil Mass for Bishop O'Connell at the cathedral.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, March 1, there will be a memorial Mass at St John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights, not far from Bishop O'Connell's home.