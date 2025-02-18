Funeral details confirmed following death of former TD Dan Wallace
News

Funeral details confirmed following death of former TD Dan Wallace

FUNERAL details have been confirmed following the death of former TD and Lord Mayor of Cork, Dan Wallace on February 17.

The father-of-five, who was a grandfather of 16 and had one great-grandchild, will be laid to rest in his native Cork on Thursday, February 20.

Mr Wallace was the Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central for over 25 years.

He served as the Lord Mayor of Cork from 1985 to 1986.

Dan Wallace has died aged 82

The 82-year-old was described as someone who personified “the decency, good nature and fighting spirit of the northside of Cork”, by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“Dan was a dedicated public servant who gave almost 25 years of his life to representing the people of Cork North Central in Dáil Éireann,” Mr Martin said this week.

“First elected in 1982, he  was successfully re-elected in every general election until his retirement in 2007 - a testament to the deep trust and respect he earned from his community.

"Throughout his career, Dan was a tireless advocate for the people of the north side of Cork city.

“His passion for serving his people was unwavering, and he fought relentlessly to improve their lives.”

Dan Wallace TD and then Minister for State at the Department of the Environment pictured in 1999

The Taoiseach added: “Beyond his many political achievements, those of us who had the privilege to work alongside him will always remember his quick wit, his warmth, and the great sense of humour that made him such a pleasure to serve with.

“He was not just a valued colleague but a cherished friend.

“He personified the decency, good nature and fighting spirit of the north side of Cork.”

Mr Wallace’s funeral will take place on Thursday, February 20 at 11am in the Church of the Resurrection in Farranree, Cork.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery in Curraghkippane.

