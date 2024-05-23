Funeral details confirmed for ‘always happy’ man who died in late night crash
News

THE funeral details have been confirmed for a father-of-one who died when his car was involved in a collision earlier this week.

Stephen O’Reilly, from Athlone, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Greystones in Wicklow, died following a traffic collision near Edenderry, Co Offaly, on Monday, May 20.

Gardaí were called to the incident involving a single car at the L1005 at Bracknagh near Clonbologue shortly after 11pm that evening.

Mr O’Reilly, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí at Tullamore have appealed for witnesses and anyone with video footage to come forward.

Stephen O'Reilly died following a collision in Co. Offaly on Monday, May 20 (Pics: O'Reilly family)

Confirming his death, Mr O’Reilly’s family said he died “suddenly” adding that he is “sadly missed by his loving fiancée Aoife, daughter Kayleigh, father Joe, mother Catherine, sister Michaela, Catriona and Shamini, best friends Mark, Eddie, Fidgy and Shannen and their children, relatives and many friends”.

Paying tribute, friends have remembered the popular Irishman as “always happy and cheerful”.

One mourner, named Rita, said she “knew Stephen through volunteering at the Light House in Pearse St, Dublin and he was a gentle soul, always happy and cheerful”.

“May you RIP Stephen, God has taken a lovely soul to early,” she added.

Another friend, named Carol, said he was “such a lovely person, always so happy”.

“Deepest Sympathy to his family and close friends,” she added, “also, his fiancée Aoife, daughter Kayleigh. May God get you all through this very sad loss.”

Mr O’Reilly’s funeral will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 12noon in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Coosan, Athlone, followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage, including dash cam, or recordings from along the route at the time of the collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station at 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

