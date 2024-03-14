Funeral Mass for Vince Power in Kilburn

A Funeral Mass will be held for Vince Power on Monday, March 18 at 7pm at

The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

Quex Road,

Kilburn,

NW6 4PS

Vince will be going home thereafter, to be buried in Co. Waterford.

Vince Power died on Saturday, March 9 at the age of 76. Figures from across the music industry — in Britain, Ireland and internationally — have spoken about his vision that helped change the very face of live music.

Vince was born in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford in 1947, one of eleven children.

He arrived in London as a teenager taking a variety of jobs, before building up an entertainment empire that was to invigorate, develop and revolutionise live music in Britain.

As a music impresario he was responsible for founding the Mean Fiddler Music Group which owned a string of music venues across London.

Vince also ventured, in hugely successful fashion, into the promotion of festivals across Europe.

Elgin Loane, owner of The Irish Post, said: “The Irish Post is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of music impresario Vince Power. A true legendary figure of the Irish in Britain and London Irish, he was a humble and unassuming man who reached the top of the British and international music industry.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Power family; he will be greatly missed and we will miss his expert advice and input into our own Irish Post Awards."